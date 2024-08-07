More Filipinos see selves as pro-Marcos in second quarter: survey

The number of Filipinos who said they support the Marcos administration were higher than those who support former President Rodrigo Duterte in the second quarter, an OCTA Research survey showed.

According to the survey conducted from June 26 to July 1, 36 percent identified themselves as pro-Marcos while 16 percent considered themselves pro-Duterte.

Five percent said they supported the opposition and 31 percent saw themselves as supporters of independents.

Meanwhile, 11 percent were undecided or refused to answer.

This is compared to a similar poll done in March, where 31 percent said they were pro-Marcos and 20 percent identified themselves as pro-Duterte.

Among the regions, pro-Marcos supporters were 43 percent in the NCR, 42 percent in Balance Luzon, 32 percent in the Visayas, and 25 percent in Mindanao.

Pro-Duterte respondents reached seven percent in NCR, five percent in Balance Luzon, 11 percent in the Visayas, and 50 percent in Mindanao.

Filipinos who identified as supporters of the opposition were five percent in NCR, three percent in Balance Luzon, 16 percent in the Visayas, and none in Mindanao.

Those who did not support Dutertes, Marcos, or the opposition were 33 percent in NCR, 34 percent in Balance Luzon, 41 percent in the Visayas, and 17 percent in Mindanao.

In an interview with One News, OCTA Research head Ranjit Rye said the pro-Dutertes had the biggest loss of supporters during the second quarter.

Rye attributed the increase in support for the Marcos administration to a major push in government programs across various regions in the country and the “political noise”.

“When you look at the pro-Duterte group, where they declined, it was in Balance Luzon, National Capital Region, and in Visayas. But in this particular survey, they consolidated even further in Mindanao, now 50 percent. So they declined everywhere except Mindanao. Which was also where the pro-Marcos group increased National Capital Region, Balance Luzon, and the Visayas,” Rye said.

“I think there was a significant push in terms of government programs and initiatives in Balance Luzon, NCR, and in the Visayas during the quarter before the survey was conducted. Maybe that also led to some improvement,” he said.

“It could also be the political noise. It was very significant in the first quarter and to some extent, it was resolved in the second quarter with more consolidation of support for the administration,” he said.

He believes that the survey showing that half of Filipinos in Visayas identify as independents is a reflection of their being dissatisfied with the current government’s performance.

“The sentiment among our countrymen in Visayas is waiting for an alternative. They’re not satisfied with the performance of both?the politics being played by the Dutertes nor the performance of the current administration,” Rye said.

“Poverty increased, hunger increased particularly in the Visayas and Mindanao. So it mirrors mostly that sentiment, mostly dissatisfaction with the performance of the administration,” he added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS