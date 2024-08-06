Yulo wins second Olympic gold in Paris

Carlos Yulo soared into Philippine sports history by winning his second Olympic gold in less than 24 hours by taking the men's artistic gymnastics vault Sunday night in Paris.

Powered by a stupendous 15.433 first attempt and a second one of 14.800 for an average of 15.116, Yulo grabbed the gold over Artur Davytan of Armenia who averaged 14.966. Harry Hepworth of Great Britain finished third with an average of 14.949.

"I did not expect this. I was relaxed after winning earlier and I just gave it everything,'' he told journalists. His coach, Aldrin Castaneda, told Yulo to go all out in his first attempt to set the tone of the contest.

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuya Endo said in his X ( formerly Twitter) account that he was ''absolutely stunned to witness another awe-inspiring performance.''

''History has been made for the Philippines as you become the nation's first two-time Olympics champion,'' said Endo.

''Japan celebrates your tremendous victory and we can't wait to see what you do next,'' said Endo.

From 2016 to 2023, Yulo was trained in Japan under coach Munehiro Kugiyima who steered him to become world champion in the floor exercise. But in the 2021 Tokyo Games, he failed to win a medal. Two years later, he broke off his ties with his coach.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Yulo has become a uniting force for Filipinos worldwide.

"Filipinos all over the world stood united cheering and rooting for you," Marcos said in a brief social media post late Sunday.

"No words can express how proud we are of you, Caloy. You have achieved Gold for the Philippines not once, but twice," he added.

On Saturday, Yulo won the floor exercise for the country's first Olympic gold in Paris and the second overall after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz triumphed in Tokyo 2021.

Millions of pesos from the private sector and a condominium awaits Yulo when he arrives from Paris. The government has set aside an incentive package for Yulo and other Olympic medallists.,

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna is scheduling a parade for Yulo, who grew up in the city. DMS