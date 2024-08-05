PNP ready for unity walk of pro-PUVMP transport groups on Monday

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Sunday they are ready for the unity walk which will be held by transport groups supporting the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

In an interview with dzBB, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said they would also deploy vehicles to help passengers who may be stranded.

“Aside from the regular security coverage that we will provide during the unity walk tomorrow, we will deploy mobile patrols and other mobility assets if needed even though the LTFRB (Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board) and the MMDA (Metro Manila Development Authority) said they would provide free rides,” Fajardo said.

“On the part of the PNP, while our police are patrolling in the streets and our stranded countrymen happen to see them, they can ask them to stop and give them assistance and they will be brought to their destination or the nearest area to their destination,” she said.

“Later tonight, we will establish border control and checkpoints to ensure that the protest will be conducted smoothly and peacefully,” she added.

Fajardo said they expect transport groups from the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and the Bicol Region to join but they are still confirming reports.

“We are expecting transport groups from Region I, Region III and Calabarzon and in fact, from Region V to participate and we have received reports about this but as we said we are still confirming them,” Fajardo said.

Fajardo also appealed to drivers and operators participating in the protest not to harass those who will not join/

“This is their chance to express their concerns and we respect that but we hope there won’t be any tensions tomorrow, that’s what we are trying to avoid,” Fajardo said.

The National Federation of Transport (NFTC) announced that it will support the Akkap Mo Synchronize Unity Walk to be held on August 5 to protest against a Senate resolution seeking to temporarily suspend the PUVMP, which was signed by 22 senators. Jaspearl Tan/DMS