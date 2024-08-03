Marcos appoints acting trade and industry secretary

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Undersecretary Ma. Cristina Aldeguer - Roque as the acting secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), following the resignation of Secretary Alfredo Pascual, effective Friday.

Roque has been instrumental in leading the MSME Development Group within DTI, executing various programs and initiatives focused on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

She oversees critical areas including the Bureau of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, the Bureau of Marketing Development and Promotions, the OTOP Program Management Office, and the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program Management Office. Additionally, she manages the operations of the Small Business Corporation and the Cooperative Development Authority.

Roque holds a B.S. in Industrial Management Engineering, minor in Chemical Engineering, from De La Salle University. She completed her secondary education at De La Salle Santiago Zobel in Alabang and her primary education at Colegio de San Agustin - Makati and De La Salle Santiago Zobel.

The President emphasized the importance of the Department of Trade and Industry and the need for capable leadership. The DTI plays a pivotal role in our nation's economic growth, particularly in supporting MSMEs. He noted Roque's dedication and leadership in the MSME sector make her an excellent choice for the position.

The President has expressed his gratitude to Pascual for his service and contributions to the department, as he looks forward to a seamless transition under Roque's leadership. Presidential News Desk