Eleven people died after a fire razed a residential-commercial building in Binondo, Manila on Friday morning.

Based on the initial report from the Bureau of Fire Protection in the National Capital Region (BFP-NCR) the fire located at 647 Carvajal st in Binondo was out at first alarm at 7:22 am.

It reached its second alarm at 8:14 am before fire was declared under control at 9:31 am and extinguished at around 10:03 am.

The cause of fire is still being determined. A BFP report shows that the fire allegedly started at the ground floor of the five-storey building with roofdeck.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos, who went to the fire scene, said he wants to find out why there is only one entrance and exit in the building.

Damage to property reached around P100,000 while the members of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) are still confirming the identity of the victims

As she expressed her sympathy to the relatives of the victims, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said the Manila Social Welfare and Development (MSWD) immediately provided assistance that includes psycho-social, medical, and financial aids for the families of the fatalities and others who were affected by the tragedy.

Lacuna said the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) is trying to determine the cause of the fire.

In response to the tragedy, Lacuna announced her plan to issue a memorandum to thoroughly inspect all structures in Manila.

"I will be issuing a memorandum instructing all building and fire officials to conduct thorough inspections of all structures within the city. The structures at highest fire risk, especially those buildings that are at least 15 years old will be prioritized in the inspection to determine their compliance with the National Building Code and the Revised Fire Code of the Philippines," she said.

"These checks are to ensure strict compliance with existing building and fire regulations, aiming to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future and to safeguard the well-being of our residents," she added. Robina Asido/DMS