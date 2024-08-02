PNP chief honors police officer shot dead by minor in Cebu

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil gave a posthumous award to a sergeant who was allegedly shot dead by a 16-year-old in Cebu last week.

Marbil condoled with the family of Staff Sgt. Orvin Seth Felicio whom he conferred with the PNP Heroism Medal when to his wake on Wednesday.

Felicio was shot twice by the teenager whom he flagged down for a curfew violation in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City last July 27.

News reports said Felicio, who was off duty, told the teener to go home but the latter allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him in the arm and the head.

The suspect was arrested in a follow-up operation.

Marbil also handed over financial assistance to Felicio’s family. DMS