22 senators sign resolution to temporary suspend public utility modernization program

Twenty-two senators signed a resolution seeking the temporary suspension of the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

Senator Risa Hontiveros was the only senator who did not sign the resolution, which was dated July 24.

In Senate Resolution 1096, senators said that the high figure of unconsolidated units was due to the government’s inefficient information campaign on the modernization program and the expensive cost of modern PUVs.

Citing data from the Department of Transportation (DoTr), the lawmakers said 36,217 or 19 percent of jeepneys and other PUVs have not yet consolidated or joined cooperatives.

The senators also stressed that there was an “urgent need” to review the effects of the program to pacify the fears of drivers and operators who are affected by its implementation.

“While the intent of PTMP is laudable, continuing with the Program without threshing out these concerns, would go against the Constitutional directive of promoting social justice in all phases of national development,” the senators said in the resolution.

“More consideration and clarifications are needed to be made by the DOTr in order to address the concerns voiced by affected stakeholders, especially the drivers,” they added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS