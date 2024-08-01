PH envoy to US confident America to continue support regardless of presidential poll result

Philippines Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez expressed confidence that America will continue its support to Manila regardless of the result of this year's presidential election.

This was emphasized by Romualdez after the United States ministers formally announced after the 2+2 meeting on Tuesday, the additional $500 million Foreign Military Financing (FMF) to the Philippines

"We have bipartisan support from the US Congress. In fact the Republicans pushed for this 500 million dollars (FMF). Republicans are very concerned about the Indo-Pacific Region and they're concerned about China's aggressive behavior here in the Pacific," he said in a radio interview on Wednesday.

"I am very comfortable in the fact that we will have support from both Democrats and Republicans. Whoever wins we will be supported by the US," he added.

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican Party candidate, is certain to face Vice President Kamala Harris, who is set to get the Democratic Party nomination for the presidency. President Joe Biden earlier said he will not seek a second term.

During the press conference after the 2+2 meeting on Tuesday, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said that amid the upcoming election in US, he "do not see any partisan political detraction" noting that US and Philippine relationships are based on fundamental principles of sustainability and adherence to international rules of law.

"I believe our relationship is based on two fundamental things. First is sustainability, our engagements had always been on the principle of sustainability and not one of one time things. Secondly we share fundamental principles of adherence to international law and rules based international order and both countries, not only the United States but like-minded partners, realize that building up a Philippine credible deterrent posture is vital to ensuring the rule of international law in the Indo Pacific particularly in our region," he said.

"No partisan political position can benefit from these fundamental principles because these are good things, right things that should be encouraged and developed so I do not see any partisan political detraction from our positions because they are based on principle," he added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that "alliance from between our countries doesn’t change from election to election" while US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also assured the US will continue to support the Philippines regardless of who wins in the November elections.

“You can bet that support will continue in good fashion. That’s going to happen going forward in the future.... I’ve said a number of times that we’re more than allies, we’re family" Austin said. Robina Asido/DMS