Government debt at P15.48 trillion as of end June

The National Government's total outstanding debt reached P15.48 trillion as of end-June, the Bureau of Treasury said Tuesday.

The National Government's debt portfolio increased by P135.90 billion or 0.9 percent from the end-May level due to the net issuance of both domestic and external debt and the effect of peso depreciation.

This was partially offset by the impact of third currency depreciation on the valuation of corresponding debt denominated in those currencies.

Of the total debt stock, 31.71 percent is external debt while 68.29 percent is domestic debt.

The end-June domestic debt level of P10.57 trillion is P130.28 billion or 1.2 percent higher compared with the end-May level.

The increase in domestic debt was primarily driven by the P129.89 billion net issuance of government securities and the P0.39 billion effect of peso depreciation on foreign-currency-denominated domestic debt.

National Government domestic debt has increased by P555.19 billion or 5.5 percent from the end-December 2023 level.

Domestic debt year-on-year growth is P870.29 billion or nine percent. National Government external debt of P4.91 trillion was P5.62 billion or 0.1 percent higher than the end-May level.

The increment is attributed to P7.95 billion in net availment and the P11.23 billion upward revaluation of US dollar-denominated debt due to peso depreciation.

This was partially offset by the P13.56 billion effect of favorable third-currency adjustments.

Since the beginning of the year, external debt has increased by P312.05 billion or 6.8 percent from its end-December 2023 level, while growing by P465.36 billion or 10.5 percent on a year-on-year basis.

National Government guaranteed obligations have decreased by P6.56 billion or 1.9 percent from its end-May level to P343.65 billion as of end-June. Bureau of Treasury