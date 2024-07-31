US support for Philippines stays even if new president is elected

The United States' support for the Philippines will not change if a new president is elected this year.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press conference: “Alliance from between our countries doesn’t change from election to election.”

“We have a Mutual Defense Treaty that the United States is committed to, that commitment will endure,” Blinken said following Two-Plus-Two talks Tuesday.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the Philippines has support from the US regardless of who wins in the November elections.

“You can bet that support will continue in good fashion. That’s going to happen going forward in the future,” Austin said. “I’ve said a number of times that we’re more than allies, we’re family.”

President Joe Biden said he will not seek a new term and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee in the coming Democratic Party National Convention.

Harris, should she get the nomination, will face former President Donald Trump in November. DMS