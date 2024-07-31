Philippines, Japan mark 68 years of diplomatic ties

The Philippines and Japan marked 68 years of diplomatic ties as the two nations began their celebration of Friendship Week on Tuesday in the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) central office in Mandaluyong City.

In his opening speech, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said: “This year marks 68 years of our longstanding bilateral relations, and should I say bilateral labor relations, rooted in shared values of mutual respect, cooperation, and commitment to fostering safe and orderly migration for OFWs.”

“The rich tapestry of Filipino and Japanese culture intertwines seamlessly, as evidenced by the growing popularity of Japanese cuisine, anime, and martial arts. I should add movies and television in the Philippines,” he added.

Citing data from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, Cacdac said there are 300,000 documented Filipino workers in Japan, accounting for 11 percent of the two million foreigners working there.

He noted that Filipinos in Japan mostly work in engineering, software development, language teaching, interpretation, translation, and nursing care industries.

Cacdac said they have deployed 3,830 nurses and care workers under the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement (JPEPA) and over 26,000 seafarers.

Quoting data from Migrant Workers Offices, he said 1,300 Filipino household service workers were employed under the national strategic special zones and name-hire for diplomats and other expats in Japan.

Cacdac also announced that the DMW, through the late Secretary Susan Ople, launched the Japan Employment Facilitation Desk in Tokyo, Osaka, and Manila in November 2023.

For his part, Japanese Ambassador to Japan Endo Kazuya said the two countries “have bolstered their level of in various areas of mutual interest, including economic, cultural, educational, cooperation, as well as official developmental systems”.

“Above all, our people-to-people exchange has shaped up to be the most important as it highlights our people’s key characteristics and fosters a deeper connection between the Philippines and Japan. The overseas Filipino workers have been a huge part of this cherished exchange,” he said.

The ambassador attended the event with his wife, Akiko.

Sakamoto Takema, chief representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in the Philippines, said they are discussing with the DMW how they can support OFWs by providing access to further education, skills training, and opportunities.

“Japan is currently facing the challenge of labor shortage due to its aging society. Therefore, more OFWs in Japan would be mutually beneficial,” he added.

He also underscored the role of OFWs as “grassroots ambassadors” who strengthen ties between the two nations and “serve as a catalyst for exchanging culture, deepening mutual understanding, and advancing both countries’ development.”

DMW and Japan Embassy officials also held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the Kenobo Ikebana Society of Manila exhibit.

The event also featured food tasting of Japanese and Filipino cuisine and film showing.

It also had intermission performances by Sharlla Cerless, a multi-awarded singer from The Voice season 3; Pastel Mix, a J-Pop idol cover group, and the Far Eastern University Dance Troupe.

The Philippines-Japan Friendship Week will continue until Wednesday.

On August 1, the DMW will hold a job fair in Robinsons Galleria to show Filipinos with job opportunities in Japan. Jaspearl Tan/DMS