Philippines climbs in anti-red tape ranking

The government’s anti-red tape program gained a new milestone when it climbed in the global anti-red tape rankings, the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) announced on Monday.

“The Philippines proudly climbs three spots in Government Efficiency, ranking 49th in the 2024 World Competitiveness Report by the International Institute for Management Development!” ARTA said in a statement.

ARTA, the country’s anti-red tape regulator, said the government remains committed to streamline and digitalize government services to make the Philippines more competitive, especially after the country posted much improved ranking in the 2024 World Competitiveness Report by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

“We remain committed to streamlining and digitalizing government services for a more competitive and business-friendly Bagong Pilipinas,” ARTA said.

The IMD recognizes the crucial role of governments in providing an environment characterized by efficient infrastructure, institutions, and policies that can encourage sustainable value creation for private enterprises.

It created the World Competitiveness Ranking 36 years ago in a bid to provide actionable data analysis on economies, regions and sub-regions according to how they optimize their individual competencies in order to achieve long-term value creation for their people.

The ranking provides benchmarking and exposes trends, using both statistics and real-world survey data.

This year’s edition, released in June, provides extensive coverage of 67 global economies and is a worldwide reference on the competitiveness of economies.

ARTA’s mandate is to transform the way government services are delivered, and to achieve this goal through a whole-of-nation approach, especially one that fosters innovation and good regulatory practices.

ARTA has supported the call of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on government agencies and local government units (LGUs) to promote “the ease of doing business” in the Philippines, noting by doing this, it would help attract investments for the country.

The agency has been at the forefront of streamlining and digitalizing the process of doing business in the country. Presidential News Desk