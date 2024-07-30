JET programme honors returning and new Filipino JETs with fellowship reception

On Saturday, Ambassador Endo Kazuya and the Japan Council of Local Authorities for International Relations (CLAIR) Singapore co-hosted the JET Programme Fellowship Reception at the Ambassador's residence in Makati City.

Themed “Welcome back, Senpai ? Farewell, Kohai,” the event celebrated both returning Filipino JET participants and new participants who are about to embark on their journey to Japan.

The reception honored 10 returning JETs for their contributions to the cultural exchange, while welcoming 123 new participants, composed 122 Assistant Language Teachers (ALTs) and one Coordinator for International Relations (CIR). It was a night filled with camaraderie and cultural exchange, reflecting the strong ties between Japan and the Philippines.

In his remarks, Ambassador Endo expressed his appreciation for the returning JETs, highlighting their dedication and positive impact on Japanese students.

“Filipinos are known for their dedication, warmth, and reliability, making them highly sought-after as Assistant Language Teachers (ALTs) and Coordinators for International Relations (CIRs). Your presence enriches the classrooms and communities you join, and you embody the spirit of global cooperation and cultural exchange,” the Ambassador added. He also encouraged the new participants to embrace the opportunities that await them in Japan.

Distinguished guests, including Migrant Worker Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, and CHED International Affairs Services Director Lily Frieda Milla, also expressed their well wishes to the participants and returnees - emphasizing the JET Programme's significance in fostering international relations.

Cacdac congratulated the JETs and highlight the role of the Filipino JETs as “flagbearers” of the Philippines, waving the flag high and proud as Filipinos in a foreign land. In the same vein, Milla hoped that the Filipino JETs will be outstanding cultural ambassador of the Philippines to Japan.

JETAA Philippines President Roberta Quiambao also shared their gratitude and best wishes, underscoring the program's role in promoting cultural understanding and cooperation. Meanwhile, as a reply to all the messages, representative upcoming and returning JETs spoke about their excitement and some survival tips to remember.

To cap off the reception, Takano Kazuki, J-CLAIR Singapore Executive Director, led a celebratory toast, marking the beginning of new journeys and the continuation of meaningful exchanges.

In preparation for their roles, the Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC), in partnership with the JET Alumni Association of the Philippines (JETAA-PHL), conducted a virtual pre-departure orientation and Nihongo learning session on July 13. This session provided the new JETs with essential knowledge about Japanese society and culture, preparing them for their roles as ALTs and CIRs. Embassy of Japan-Press