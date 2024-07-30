DBM turns over P 6.352 trillion National Expenditure Program for 2025 to Congress

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM), led by Secretary Amenah Pangandaman turned over the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 proposed national budget to Congress in a ceremonial event held at the Romualdez Hall of the House of Representatives Monday.

"On behalf of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., it is my honor and privilege to transmit to Congress?for its perusal, deliberation, and approval?the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 National Expenditure Program (NEP)," she said in her message.

The proposed national budget for FY 2025 amounts to P6.352 trillion. The proposed budget makes up 22 percent of the country's GDP, which is a 10.1 percent increase from the P5.768 trillion budget for this year.

The priority sectors are education, with P977. 6 billion; public works, P900 billion; health, P297.6 billion, Interior and Local Government, P278.4 billion and defense, P256.1 billion.

Three of the top priority sectors got increases in their budget. These are education (P968.9 billion to P977.6 billion), local government (P263 billion to P278.4 billion) and defense (P240.6 billion to P255.1 billion).

Social welfare has a budget of P230.1 billion; agriculture, P211.3 billion; transportation, P180.9 billion; judiciary, P63.6 billion and justice, P40.6 billion.

Confidential and intelligence funds was P10.29 billion, 16 percent lower than last year's budget

House Speaker Martin Romualdez assured that Congress would diligently oversee the spending of these funds so that every peso would be returned to the public through beneficial programs and projects. DMS