Philippines conducts first resupply mission to boat berthed in Ayungin Shoal with no hitch

The Philippines conducted its first rotation and resupply (RORE) mission to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal under its new provisional agreement with China without any hitches on Saturday but authorities denied that China approved the delivery.

''It is unfortunate that the MFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) spokesperson has mischaracterized the Philippines RORE (rotation and resupply) mission yesterday morning,'' the DFA said Sunday.

China's MOFA said Saturday: ''the entire process was monitored by China Coast Guard. China had been informed of the resupply before it was carried out. After confirming on-the-scene that the Philippine vessel carried only humanitarian living necessities, the Chinese side let the vessel through.''

The ministry stressed that China retains sovereignty over the area and that it ''will continue to properly deal with relevant territorial issues and disputes over maritime rights with the Philippines through dialogue and consultation.

DFA said no prior notification was made to China ahead of the resupply mission but it added that Chinese Coast Guard vessels were ''at a reasonable distance'' from Philippine vessels.

The National Task Force West Philippine Sea stressed Sunday that ''there was no boarding and inspection by the Chinese Coast Guard as claimed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry in its statement yesterday.''

The mission used the civilian vessel Lapu-Lapu, escorted by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel BRP Cape Engano. No untoward incidents were reported,” the DFA said in a statement. DMS-Jaspearl Tan