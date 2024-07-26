Gov’t readies disaster relief packages for ''Carina''-hit areas for DBM funding

The government is lumping up relief packages needed by local government units (LGUs) affected by Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon (Habagat).

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. revealed this during an ocular inspection in Malabon City on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Executive presided over a situation briefing at the Presidential Security Command compound on the impact of the weather disturbances to communities.

The President said he will be visiting more calamity areas to find out the needs of typhoon victims especially those who suffered flooding.

“Now, when I get back to the office, I will be putting together ? now that I know what the situation is where the areas are ? that need the most. We’ll be putting together already the relief packages for the LGUs,” Marcos said.

“Here in NCR (National Capital Region), not only NCR, in Region 3, in Calabarzon, NCR. Marami nang tumawag sa akin kaninang umaga pa. So, we will put that all together so that we can go to DBM (Department of Budget and Management) and tell them to release this already para magamit na ng ating mga officials,” he pointed out.

According to the President, visiting different locations on Thursday gave him a clearer perspective of what people went through. During the inspection, the President noticed the perennial flooding in the cities of Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon.

Despite the putting up of many flood-control systems around the affected cities, flooding remained a problem as a result of climate change, the President said.

“This is what the effects of climate change are. Now, what we have seen is that one of the most important parts that nagkaproblema was that navigation gate that we went to na nasira because binangga ng isang barko. Basta’t hindi sumunod sa instruction. Sinira niya,” the President said.

“That is why Navotas is still 80 percent under water. Malabon the same. Well, Valenzuela also. So, we have to really look into that… Iyong pumping stations natin marami na,” he said.

The President also called on Filipinos to practice responsible waste disposal. He said improper waste disposal exacerbated flooding in the metropolis. Presidential News Desk