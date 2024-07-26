China welcomes banning of POGOs in the Philippines

China welcomed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's decision to ban the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) in the country.

"We have noted President Marcos’?announcement of banning all POGOs and welcome this development," the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines said in a statement on Thursday.

Following a series of law enforcement operations against illegal activities in different hubs in the country, Marcos during his State of the Nation Address announced the banning of POGO's in the Philippines.

He directed the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to cease the operation of POGO in the country by the end of the year.

"Effective today, all POGOs are banned. I hereby instruct PAGCOR to wind down and cease the operations of POGOs by the end of the year," Marcos said.

The Chinese Embassy spokesperson noted that China believes that Marcos "decision echoes the call of the Philippine people and serves the common interests of people of both countries."

"The Chinese law prohibits?all forms of gambling. The Chinese government strictly cracks down on Chinese citizens engaging in overseas gambling businesses including POGO," the spokesperson said.

"POGO breeds serious crimes and gravely undermines the interests of both Philippine and Chinese peoples," it added.

In line with this commitment, the Embassy noted that "China is ready to continue its strong law enforcement cooperation with the Philippines and better protect the safety and well-being of the two peoples". Robina Asido/DMS