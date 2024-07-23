''Carina'' strengthens into a typhoon: Pagasa

Tropical Storm ''Carina'' became a typhoon Monday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 5 pm bulletin, ''Carina'' was sighted 420 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City. It was moving north-northeast slowly.

''Carina'' had winds of up to 120 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 150 kilometers per hour.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remained over Batanes, the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gattaran, Baggao, Penablanca, Lal-Lo, Gonzaga) including the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Camiguin Is., Babuyan Is.), and the northeastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Maconacon).

Rains will also be experienced in Metro Manila due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by ''Carina.'' DMS