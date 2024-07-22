Insurgency-free Philippines achievable by 2028: Galvez

Achieving an insurgency-free Philippines by the end of 2028 is within reach of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration.

The good news was delivered by Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said during a news forum in Quezon City on Saturday.

Galvez said the government’s convergence efforts are paving the way to make the goal a reality.

“Nakita ko sa assessment ko, it is very achievable kasi nakikita natin maganda ang pinapatunguhan ng ekonomiya ng ating bansa . At the same time nakita natin the national agencies are now getting together to have a convergence to solve the basic issues and the drivers of conflict,” he said.

Galvez commended the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) for ensuring that significant progress is made to weaken insurgent forces across the country.

From more than 80 guerrilla fronts, the active ones are now mainly in Samar, Bicol region, and Negros, Galvez noted.

He said most regions are now focused on peace and development.

“Karamihan po ng mga regions ay peace and development na po ang pinag-uusapan po natin. Nakita natin sa Region XI na napakalakas ng NPA (New People’s Army) po diyan. wala po tayong naririnig, nakita natin na mga engagement. Mostly ang pinag-uusapan natin diyan is iyong ano ang livelihood project na maibibigay natin doon sa mga nasa ibaba,” he said.

Galvez said the comprehensive approach of the military, along with non-combat strategies, encouraged many rebels to return to mainstream society.

The government’s Amnesty Program has also allowed former rebels to regain their political and civil rights, Galvez pointed out. Presidential News Desk