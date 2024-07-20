More than 50% of Filipinos see themselves as poor: SWS

More than 50 percent of Filipinos regard themselves as poor in a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey in June from a previous poll in March.

SWS said Thursday that 58 percent of Filipino families rated themselves as poor compared to 46 percent in March. This was the highest since 59 percent in June 2008, SWS said.

In terms of number of families, this represented 16 million in June from 12.9 million in March, SWS added.

SWS said the rise was due to increases in Mindanao, Balance Luzon (Luzon outside Metro Manila) and Metro Manila.

The percentage of families which rated themselves as poor was highest in Mindanao at 71 percent followed by the Visayas at 67 percent, Balance Luzon 52 percent and Metro Manila, 39 percent.

It added that in the survey which was taken on June 23 to July 1, 12 percent said they rated themselves as between poor and not poor and 30 percent described themselves as not poor.

The 12 percent borderline ties a record low in February 1992 while the 30 percent not poor matches the December 2014 record high, SWS said. DMS