Philippines, US defense chiefs tackle preserving rights of nations to fly, sail in Asian region

Philippines and United States defense chiefs "discussed the importance of preserving the rights of all nations to fly, sail, and operate" in the region.

In a readout, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. spoke by phone on Wednesday.

"Both officials discussed the importance of preserving the rights of all nations to fly, sail, and operate ? safely and responsibly ? wherever international law allows," he said.

Ryder said during the phone conversation, Austin reiterated the ironclad support of the United States for the Philippines.

"Both officials also welcomed opportunities for frequent communication as a core part of their commitment to strengthening the US-Philippines alliance in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region," he added. Robina Asido/DMS