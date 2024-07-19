「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,700
$100=P5800

7月19日のまにら新聞から

Philippines, US defense chiefs tackle preserving rights of nations to fly, sail in Asian region

［ 131 words｜2024.7.19｜英字 (English) ］

Philippines and United States defense chiefs "discussed the importance of preserving the rights of all nations to fly, sail, and operate" in the region.

In a readout, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. spoke by phone on Wednesday.

"Both officials discussed the importance of preserving the rights of all nations to fly, sail, and operate ? safely and responsibly ? wherever international law allows," he said.

Ryder said during the phone conversation, Austin reiterated the ironclad support of the United States for the Philippines.

"Both officials also welcomed opportunities for frequent communication as a core part of their commitment to strengthening the US-Philippines alliance in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region," he added. Robina Asido/DMS

前の記事2024年7月18日 次の記事2024年7月19日