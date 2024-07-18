Marcos performance rating 53% in June from 55%, says Pulse Asia

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's performance rating went down slightly to 53 percent as of June, Pulse Asia said Wednesday, six days before he delivers his third State of the Nation Address.

This was a two percentage point decline from March, Pulse Asia added. The survey was done on June 17-24.

Vice President Sara Duterte, who resigned as education secretary and left the Cabinet, saw her performance rating at 69 percent, two percentage points higher than in March.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez's performance rating rose from 31 percent in March to 35 percent in June.

Among income classes, Marcos' performance rating went down from 62 percent to 49 percent among the ABC group. It also went down from 56 percent to 53 in Class D but went up from 48 percent to 52 percent.

Duterte's performance rating among income classes declined from 63 percent to 57 percent in the ABC sector but remained flat in Class D, 68 percent to 69 percent. Among Class E, her performance rating went down from 65 percent to 62 percent. DMS