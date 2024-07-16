Imee vows to push for bills to help gov't employees

Senator Imee Marcos vowed on Monday to push for the passage of bills that will benefit government employees.

She made this declaration after a flag-raising ceremony was held at the Quezon City Hall.

Marcos said she will be pushing for the Salary Standardization Law as well as the expansion of the benefits from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) and Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

“We at the Senate are giving you our full support,” Marcos said, speaking to Quezon City government workers.

“Until now, we are still waiting for the undying comprehensive study of the DBM (Department of Budget and Management) for the Salary Standardization Law. We have finished that a long time ago. But I do not understand what is taking them so long. They keep studying, maybe it’s because they do not have a source of funds. But we will keep asking them about that. They keep promising that they would release it already. I’m also waiting,” she said.

“That’s also the same as the case of the PhilHealth benefits. We expanding different packages for illnesses with a case rate that is increasing by 30 percent. We are going to expand the benefits for dialysis, chemotherapy, and for other diseases,” she said.

“It’s also the same with the GSIS, which we are working out. Until now, the most popular feature is the emergency calamity loan…but they still need to expand that,” she added.

“To all of you, you can expect that I will be focusing on your needs, especially on the salary and benefits of government workers,” Marcos said. Jaspearl Tan