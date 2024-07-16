2 people reported dead in Mindanao due to heavy rains

Two people were reported dead in Mindanao due to heavy rains caused by the Southwest monsoon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Monday.

According to the NDRRMC, one death was confirmed in Northern Mindanao while the fatality in Davao was still being validated.

Two are reported to be hurt while one is said to be missing.

The number of affected families is 60,841, of which 4,767 are being served inside evacuation centers.

Crop losses amounted to P17,879,687.5, most of which happened in Northern Mindanao.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) was on red alert “due to the rapid escalation of the emergency situation”, the Bangsamoro Information Office said.

“Now that we are on red alert, it is expected that our response will be intensified in coordination with various government agencies including the local government,” Leobelo Joefel Delicana of Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Response (READi) said in a press briefing.

In a separate statement, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said it helped the BARMM government on Sunday search for individuals who were missing due to a flash flood.

It added that four children and one elderly at Barangay Pinantao, Matanog, Maguindanao were missing.

The PCG said one child was rescued while four bodies were retrieved.

Meanwhile, the PCG in Southwestern Mindanao said it rescued 750 individuals in Zamboanga City that were affected by the flood.

The Coast Guard is also monitoring the status of grounded vessels and is coordinating with the owners for possible towing operations.

It said that the district’s Marine Environmental Protection Group (MEPG) is examining the vicinity waters for the possibility of an oil spill. Jaspearl Tan/DMS