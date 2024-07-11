Marcos leads impounding process ceremony of Upper Wawa Dam, water source for Metro Manila

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday led the ceremony for the impounding process of Upper Wawa Dam in Montalban, Rodriguez, Rizal.

The dam is expected to increase water supply in Metro Manila and nearby areas from 80 million to 438 million per day by the end of 2025.

Water supply could also increase to 710 million liters per day in the succeeding years.

“These 438 to 710 million liters per day translate to supporting the water supply needs of about 2.2 to 3.5 million Filipinos in the MWSS service area,” Marcos said, referring to the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System.

In his speech, Marcos emphasized the need for a new water source to ensure water security in Metro Manila and its surrounding areas. The Angat Dam may no longer meet the needs of around 14 million residents, he said.

Marcos said Angat Dam serves as a significant source of water supply for Metro Manila. Built in the 1960s, it was completed during the administration of the President’s father, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“And that is why we are all very happy to be here today to lead the impounding process ceremony of the Upper Wawa Dam. This significant milestone marks the completion of the construction of the dam component of Phase 2 of the Wawa Bulk Water Supply Project,” President Marcos said.

The construction of the 85-meter-high and 438.5-meter-long roller compacted concrete Upper Wawa Dam is a major component of the Wawa Bulk Water Supply Project (WBWSP) Phase 2.

The project, which is located in Barangay San Rafael, Montalban, Rizal, has a total cost of P26.5 billion through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

It is the largest water supply dam to be built in over 50 years next to the Angat Dam.

Marcos commended the remarkable speed in which the project was completed.

“Having been accomplished a year ahead of schedule, this monumental development has set a new standard for infrastructure projects of similar magnitude in terms of scale and impact,” he said.

The President also extended his gratitude to the Prime Infrastructure Capital, joint venture partner WawaJVCo, and the MWSS for their commitment to building critical infrastructure systems that address the needs of the Filipinos and the country.

He said Phase 1 of the Project, or the Tayabasan Weir, has improved the water supply situation in Rizal by providing a substantial water source, benefiting both the residents and businesses.

He called on Prime Infra and WawaJVCo to continue collaborating with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to prioritize watershed protection in the dam and the reforestation and biodiversity preservation in the Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape.

The Chief Executive also urged stakeholders to maximize the use of the facilities and work together for a more sustainable and energy-efficient future for the Philippines.

“I likewise call upon every Filipino to amplify our efforts to conserve the country’s water resources. Let us remember that the stewardship of these resources is not just a task but a shared responsibility of us all,” the President said.

“Rest assured that this administration remains firm in its resolve to pursue a more transformative endeavor that will champion the optimal health and growth of Filipinos across the country,” he added.

Marcos assured the Filipino people that the government will continue to address water security challenges to ensure sufficient and clean water. Presidential News Desk