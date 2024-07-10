US-PH civil nuclear agreement enters into force

The US State Department said Tuesday that the United States and Philippines’ Agreement for Cooperation in Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy, also known as the “123 Agreement” has entered into force.

In a statement, the US State Department said the civil nuclear agreement between the two countries took effect on July 2.

The deal provides “a legal framework for exports of nuclear material, equipment, and components from the United States to another country”.

It will also allow the “transfer of nuclear material, equipment (including reactors), components, and information for nuclear research and civil nuclear energy production”.

According to the US State Department, nuclear energy can help achieve both countries shared clean energy goals.

“Nuclear energy can help achieve these vital global climate change and energy security targets, and we look forward to exploring new avenues of cooperation with the Philippines in civil nuclear energy and other clean energy initiatives,” it said.

“This Agreement builds on the nearly 80 years of peaceful nuclear cooperation between our nations and establishes a framework for continued U.S. civil nuclear trade with the Philippines,” it added.

The US State Department also said that this deal was of their efforts to develop the Philippines’ nuclear sector.

“Creating a safe, secure, and modern sector requires a skilled workforce, robust regulations, and strong commercial partnerships. Our government is committed to working with the Philippines to advance each of these areas and we look forward to further building our partnership together,” it said.

In response, the Department of Energy (DOE) welcomed the development and said that a committee is finalizing the country’s nuclear energy roadmap.

“The Nuclear Energy Program-Inter-Agency Committee (NEP-IAC) is now finalizing the country’s nuclear energy program roadmap which outlines key targets that must be achieved for the successful use of nuclear energy for power generation,” Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said in a statement.

“Under the 2023-2050 Philippine Energy Plan (PEP), the entry of nuclear power generation capacities is targeted in 2032 with at least 1,200 MW (megawatts), and additional 1,200 MW by 2035 and 2,400 MW by 2050,” he added.

Lotilla said that on June 26, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) had formally informed the US that it had completed its domestic requirements for the civil nuclear deal to take effect.

The Philippines and the US signed the 123 Agreement on November 17, 2023.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. previously said that this nuclear deal was a “major step” in enhancing bilateral relations with the US and would lead to more American companies investing in nuclear power projects in the country. Jaspearl Tan/DMS