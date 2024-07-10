Philippine military welcomes RAA signing with Japan

The Philippine military welcomes the signing of the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) with Japan on Monday, noting that it is just "the first step of a long process."

"The RAA signing activity is the first step of a long process, this will have to go through legislation but at the end this will allow better integration between all cooperation between the armed forces and the Japanese self defense forces," Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, Philippine Navy spokesman for West Philippine Sea, said in a press conference in Camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday.

"We welcome this as much as the (Armed Forces of the Philippines) AFP will be allowed the opportunity to train and to learn with a modern military force," he added.

AFP spokesperson Col Francel Margareth Padilla said specific information regarding the exercises and other matters related to the RAA will be available once the implementing rules and regulations were established and the deal is signed by the president.

"It will still pass through legislation from both ends from Japan and the Philippines and then as soon as it is signed by the president and IRR is given, that's when we'll be having specifics to it," she said.

Several Filipino lawmakers, including House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Senators Nancy Binay, Juan Miguel Zubiri, Jinggoy Estrada, issued a statement of support for the newly signed deal between the Philippines and Japan.

Senate President Francis Escudero assures that the chamber will prioritize the ratification of the RAA when Congress resumes late this month.

Trinidad stressed "the reciprocal access agreement is a manifestation of the desire of both countries to ensure that the rules-based international order will remain in the South China Sea, we welcome such activities."

"The RAA, just like other agreements we have with the other countries, will allow the AFP to better integrate, operate, and coordinate with their militaries. It would allow us the opportunity to see how modern militaries work, how they function, is a very welcome move and the bigger picture again I mentioned, we need to establish a broad united front to protect the rules based international order ," he added. Robina Asido/DMS