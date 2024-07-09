PHL, Japan ministers criticize China over aggression, urge states to speak up

Foreign and defense chiefs of the Philippines and Japan on Monday criticized Beijing's "dangerous and escalatory actions" in the South China Sea.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro held talks with Japanese counterparts Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara in Manila.

They signed an agreement that would allow their soldiers to train in their respective countries as witnessed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"The Ministers underscored their unwavering commitment to freedom of navigation and overflight consistent with UNCLOS and expressed serious concern over the dangerous and escalatory actions by China at Second Thomas Shoal, which obstructed freedom of navigation and disrupted supply lines, thus increasing tensions," they said in a joint statement at the end of their meeting.

Manila thanked Japan for its "consistent support on the various incidents which constitute destabilizing conduct."

"The Philippines and Japan decided to continue coordination in promoting the adherence to international law, in particular UNCLOS, and through various related initiatives, and called on China to abide by the final and legally-binding 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea," the statement said.

In their statement, the ministers emphasized "the need for the international community to speak out on the importance of maintaining and strengthening the free and open international order based on the rule of law." DMS