Much work needed to combat cybercrime: SC

Much remains to be done to combat cybercrime despite the impact of laws against this growing menace, Chief Justice Alex Gesmundo said in a speech in Guam last Thursday.

In a press statement at the Supreme Court Public Information Office, Gesmundo said: “The threats and their perpetrators are constantly upgrading; and so must we and our tools.''

''The crimes they commit continue to recognize no borders; and so our efforts in response must be as broad and expansive, with all due regard, of course, for the law and the rights of all,” he stressed.

Last week, the Philippine National Police said cybercrimes rose 21.8 percent in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter.

The PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) reported 4,469 cybercrimes from January to March from 3,668.

He said that the Supreme Court’s Special Committee on Cybercrime and Electronic Evidence is amending the Rules on Cybercrime Warrants, adding that the Department of Justice also created a Technical Working Group for developing the Guidelines on Cybercrime Investigation and Prosecution.

“This will enhance the capacity of the criminal justice sector to handle cybercrime, especially in terms of identifying, preserving, collecting, examining, analyzing, authenticating, and presenting electronic evidence in court,” Gesmundo said. DMS