Approval ratings of Sara decline: survey

Approval ratings of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr remains steady but those of Vice President Sara Duterte have declined, a second quarter survey of PublicusAsia's Pahayag showed Sunday.

Duterte’s approval went down from 53 percent in the first quarter to 46 percent in the second quarter, and her trust rating also falling by five points from 46 percent to 41 percent. The survey was done from June 15-19 but did not cover Duterte's resignation as education secretary, the firm said.

''Particularly notable is the drop in approval ratings in North Central Luzon, from 47 percent to 38 percent. In her stronghold Mindanao, approval ratings have likewise decreased from 75 percent to 68 percent, and trust ratings also fell from 67 percent to 65 percent, Q1 and Q2 respectively,'' the survey said.

Despite the drop, Duterte remains the official with highest approval and trust ratings, the survey said.

The overall performance rating of the Marcos administration remains at 51 percent. Marcos is steady with an approval rating of 44 percent and a trust rating of 33 percent. DMS