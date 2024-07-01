Two phreatic events, volcanic quake at Taal Volcano: Phivolcs

Two phreatic eruption events and one volcanic tremor were recorded at Taal Volcano in the past 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In a bulletin, the Phivolcs said the phreatic events occurred between 2:31 pm to 2:40 pm on Saturday, producing a 900-meter tall plume.

The volcanic quake lasted for 310 minutes.

According to Phivolcs, Taal Volcano released 6571 tonnes of sulfur dioxide since June 28.

The volcano remains at Alert Level 1. Jaspearl Tan/DMS