Two to three typhoons expected to enter PAR this month: Pagasa

At least two or three typhoons are expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in July, the state weather bureau said Sunday.

In an interview with dzBB, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Weather Specialist Glaiza Escullar said the same number of typhoons are expected to be experienced by the country in the next three months. One or two are expected in November and December, she added.

“For July, what we are expecting, because we are already in a neutral condition is that that two or three typhoons will enter in July, as well as in August and September. The same is true for October. In November and December, only one or two will enter,” Escullar said.

Meanwhile, Escullar said that easterlies will be affecting the whole country and are expected to bring rainshowers and thunderstorms over the Davao region.

She added that cloudy skies will be experienced by Caraga, Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, Aurora, at Quezon, and rainshowers and thunderstorms may also be expected over these areas.

In Metro Manila and the rest of the country, Glaiza said clear skies are expected in the morning while rainshowers are expected in the afternoon and evening.

Jaspearl Tan/DMS