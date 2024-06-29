Debris of Chinese rocket expected to fall off the waters of Ilocos Norte and Cagayan

The debris of China's Long March 7A rocket is expected to fall off the waters of Ilocos Norte and Cagayan, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in a memorandum issued early this week.

The memorandum said parts of the rocket are expected to land about 75 nautical miles away from Burgos, Ilocos Norte and 126 nautical miles away from Santa Ana, Cagayan between 7 pm to 11 pm Friday and on Sunday.

It noted that the "Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and Department of Environment and Natural Resources - National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (DENR-NAMRIA) are advised to consider temporary restrictions and the issuance of Notice to Mariners, Coastal Navigational Warning... as applicable, in the identified drop zones to ensure the safety of the public on the waters near the drop zones."

"PhilSA cautions everyone against retrieving or coming in close proximity to these materials to minimize risk from remnants of toxic substances such as rocket fuel," it said.

The use of "personal protective equipment (PPE) is (also) recommended when contact with the debris is necessary."

The NDRRMC also advised the public to immediately report any sightings of debris to the local authorities. Robina Asido/DMS