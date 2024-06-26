Ex-President Duterte, two sons running for Senate in 2025: Sara

Vice President Sara Duterte announced on Tuesday that her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, and two brothers will be joining the senatorial race in the 2025 midterm elections.

News reports quoted Sara as saying that Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte, and Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte will join their father in the 2025 polls.

“All of them are raring to run. PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte), my big brother Paolo Duterte who is currently a congressman will run as senator. And also Sebastian Duterte,” Sara said.

“Yes, that’s confirmed,” she added.

Sara also said that her mother told her that Sebastian also plans to run in the 2028 presidential elections.

“My mother said my youngest brother Baste will run as president in 2028. She told me that I will go back to being the mayor of Davao,” she said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS