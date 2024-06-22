Philippines to temporarily halt importing goats from US

The Philippine government will temporarily halt import of goats from the United States after the first Q-fever cases in the country were confirmed by the Department of Agriculture (DA) on Friday.

In a press conference in Quezon City, Assistant Agriculture Secretary Arnel de Mesa said a total of 94 goats arrived in the country from the US last January 11.

The goats were transported to a quarantine facility in Pampanga before 66 of them were brought to a government breeding station in Marinduque where the series of testing was conducted.

"There were series tests on March 11 and April 11 and then the confirmatory test, PCR results were released on June 19 and June 20 and turned out positive," he said.

De Mesa explained that the 66 goats worth P10 million were bought for a dispersal program of the government for farmers.

Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) National Veterinary Quarantine Services Division OIC-Chief Christian Daquigan said "Q Fever is a widespread zoonotic disease caused by the bacteria Coxiella burnetii and poses a public health concern as it can be transmitted to humans through contact with infected animals or their excreta and body fluid."

As described by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Q Fever infected animals often show no signs of the disease, which can be transmitted to humans through birth products, urine, feces, and milk while the US Center for Disease Control notes that while most people recover from Q fever without antibiotics, those displaying symptoms require treatment, typically with doxycycline.

De Mesa said "upon receiving information of the PCR test results, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr. ordered the immediate condemnation of all infected goats and animals exposed to the infected ruminants; the tracing of potentially infected animals; and a temporary ban on the importation of goats from the US.

“This is a very serious matter. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the health of Filipinos is not compromised. It is imperative that we act immediately and decisively to eradicate this disease that poses serious threats to both animals and humans,” said Tiu Laurel.

He also ordered the preventive suspension of certain BAI personnel pending investigation, a review of BAI's quarantine and disease control protocols, and potential blacklisting of the importer of the infected goats.

De Mesa said the BAI have contained the infection and there is no spread and other exposure to the infected goats were reported. Robina Asido/DMS