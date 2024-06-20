Labor secretary says at least 20,000 to be displaced if gov't bans POGO

At least 20,000 workers are expected to be displaced if Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) are banned, according to Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma on Wednesday.

In a media forum in Manila, Laguesma said: "More or less, this is the number we are looking at. And these are those directly involved workers."

He said the numbers may even increase if they are to include those who will be indirectly affected.

"For example, in a hub, there are eateries and transport services. They too will be hit once the directly involved workers lose their jobs," said Laguesma.

Some lawmakers have pushed for banning POGOs due to their alleged links to illegal activities and criminal acts. DMS