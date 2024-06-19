Romualdez-led PH delegation secures Japanese commitment to hire more Filipinos in crucial sectors

A Philippine congressional delegation led by Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez on Tuesday secured a firm commitment from top Japanese parliamentarians to facilitate the hiring of more Filipinos by the Japanese government, particularly in crucial sectors, such as elderly care.

This commitment was made during high-level discussions with National Diet of Japan Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga and Vice Speaker Banri Kaieda at the Tokyo parliamentary building before noon Tuesday.

During the meeting, Kaieda acknowledged Japan’s demographic challenges and the valuable contributions of Filipino workers.

“Japan is facing a decrease in population, and in this regard, Japan truly appreciates the Filipinos working here, especially elderly care workers,” said Kaieda.

“We are looking forward to welcoming more Filipinos to work in Japan,” he added.

Responding to this commitment, Romualdez emphasized the potential for enhanced cooperation between the two nations.

"The Philippines has a growing population, so we are more than happy for our people to come and work here after receiving the appropriate training," he stated.

Romualdez said this will enable Filipino workers to integrate into society and benefit from the best practices and advanced technology that Japan has to offer.

Nukaga committed to continued cooperation to help uplift the Philippine economy, noting the presence of 1,400 Japanese companies operating in the Philippines.

Romualdez expressed gratitude for Japan’s unwavering support for over 300,000 Filipinos residing in Japan.

Of the more than 300,000 Filipinos in Japan, around 164,000 of them work in sectors such as caregiving, agriculture, hospitality, and manufacturing. House of Representatives