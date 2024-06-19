PH launches EO 59 guidelines to cut red rape in key infra projects

In a landmark move to accelerate the nation's infrastructure drive, the Philippine government Tuesday unveiled the implementing guidelines for Executive Order No. 59 (EO 59) on “Streamlining the Permitting Process for Infrastructure Flagship Projects.

This strategic initiative, spearheaded by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), through the NEDA Board Committee on Infrastructure (Infracom), is designed to streamline the processing of permits for the government's infrastructure flagship projects (IFPs).

The EO 59 and its implementing guidelines aim to eliminate unnecessary delays in the issuance of licenses, clearances, permits, certifications, or authorizations, ensuring the timely completion of IFPs.

The guidelines apply to national government agencies, government-owned or -controlled corporations, other government instrumentalities, and local government units involved in the issuance of such documents.

The implementing guidelines will enable the use of electronic or digital signatures; limit the number of required signatories on documents to a maximum of three that will represent officers who are directly supervising the office responsible; allow for the simultaneous processing of applications through the submission of an Affidavit of Undertaking; and mandate the automatic approval or renewal of documents if the relevant licensing agencies fail to act within the prescribed timeframe.

NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said that the streamlined processes under EO 59 represent a significant stride toward enhancing the country’s investment climate, improving the ease of doing business, and strengthening the country’s economic foundation

“Fast-tracking our major capital projects is crucial because we seek to catch up with our dynamic neighbors in the region and realize the numerous economic opportunities such projects will bring. We hope to create the?enabling conditions for high-quality job creation for thousands of Filipinos; we wish to enhance regional connectivity and link leading and lagging regions; and we aim to raise the competitiveness of our local industries and foster rapid, sustained, and inclusive growth,” Balisacan said in a statement delivered by NEDA Undersecretary Joseph Capuno.

Balisacan said EO 59 aligns with the goals outlined in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, which identifies the expansion and upgrade of infrastructure as a key component of the government’s social and economic transformation efforts.

The implementing guidelines of EO 59 were signed by NEDA Undersecretary Joseph Capuno, ARTA Secretary Ernesto Perez, and key officials from the Infracom at the Philippine International Convention Center.

EO 59 was signed on April 30, 2024 and took effect on May 5. The Infracom will serve as the Steering Committee, providing policy direction for the order’s effective implementation. NEDA Public Affairs