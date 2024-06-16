US Navy ship hauls 21 rescued PH seafarers to Bahrain.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Saturday reported that the 21 Filipino seafarers of MV Tutor are on board a US Navy ship.

They will be arriving in the Port of Manama, Bahrain, at 5:30 pm Bahrain time (10:30 pm PH time), according to DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac.

Cacdac said the team of DMW, Migrant Workers Office (MWO) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) led by the Philippine ambassador in Bahrain, will be in Manama Port to receive the 21 seafarers.

“We shall provide fullest support and assistance to them,” Cacdac said.

Meanwhile, the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. imposed a whole-of-government approach to help Filipino seafarers attacked by the Houthi rebel group in the Red Sea.

In a Saturday news forum, Cacdac said the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is closely working with foreign counterparts for the release of 17 Filipino seafarers captured by Houthi rebels last year.

“The ongoing effort to secure their release being undertaken through the DFA ? the DFA is communicating with foreign governments who have communication line with Houthi rebels with the objective of securing the release of our seafarers and bringing them home safely,” he said.

The Filipino seafarers' vessel Galaxy Leader was attacked by the rebel group.

As to the Filipino seafarers onboard True Confidence, which was also hit by the rebels, Cacdac said 11 came home safely. Two Filipinos were killed during the attack.

Cacdac said the collaborative efforts of various government agencies and its foreign counterparts have resulted in the quick rescue of 21 out of 22 Filipino seafarers onboard MV Tutor attacked by the Houthi group on Wednesday.

He said the rescue came in less than 24 hours after President Marcos ordered to have them moved to safety. Presidential News Desk