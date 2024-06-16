Quality-of-life of most Filipinos remain unchanged: SWS poll

Majority or 45 percent of Filipinos believed that their quality-of-life remained "unchanged" in the past 12 months, a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey said Friday.

Despite inflation, 30 percent of Filipinos said that their quality-of-life has improved compared to those 25 percent who felt that it got worse.

A survey conducted from March 21 to 25 shows those who were saying that their quality-of-life was better than twelve months before were tagged as "Gainers" while "Losers" are those who said that it got worse.

It noted that "the March 2024 Net Gainer score was similar to +5 (30 percent Gainers, 25 percent losers) in December 2023."

The survey stated that compared to December 2023 net gainers are very high in Luzon, high Metro Manila and fair in Visayas and Mindanao.

Data showed that "net Gainers rose from high to very high in Balance Luzon, up by 8 points from +6 to +14". However, "it fell from very high to high in Metro Manila, down by 7 points from +16 to +9".

It also "fell from high to fair in the Visayas, down by 6 points from +4 to -2" and "stayed fair in Mindanao, although by 5 points from -3 to -8."

It is also scored very high from excellent among college graduates and junior high school graduates; and fair among elementary graduates and non-elementary graduates.

"Compared to December 2023, Net Gainers fell from excellent to very high among college graduates, down by 15 points from +25 to +10. It rose from high to very high among junior high school graduates, up by 7 points from +5 to +12", it stated

"It stayed at fair -4 among elementary graduates" and fell from high to fair among non-elementary graduates, down by 6 points from +5 to -1," the survey added. Robina Asido/DMS