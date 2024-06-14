Three Filipinos die in Kuwait fire

Three Filipinos died in a fire that razed a residential building in Kuwait, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said Thursday.

In an interview with dzBB, OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio said their regional office is contacting their families.

He added that one overseas Filipino worker (OFW) was confined in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital, while another who was previously hospitalized had been discharged.

Ignacio said five OFWs who were off duty were marked safe.

In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the fire began at around 4:30 am (9:30 am Philippine time) on Wednesday in Mangaf, a coastal city in Kuwait.

It added that Kuwait’s Interior Ministry reported that 49 people died. Jaspearl Tan/DMS