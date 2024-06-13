Taal emits steam plume 2,400 meters high

Taal Volcano emitted a steam plume with a height of 2,400 meters, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Wednesday.

In a bulletin, Phivolcs said the volcano emitted 2,470 tonnes of sulfur dioxide per day since June 10. They observed the presence of volcanic smog or vog.

It also recorded one volcanic earthquake which lasted seven minutes long.

Taal remains at Alert Level 1. Jaspearl Tan/DMS