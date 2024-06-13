Marcos lauded for ‘impressive progress’ in BARMM

Papal Nuncio Archbishop Charles John Brown lauded the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday for the impressive progress in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“In this connection, the international community supports and indeed congratulates the Philippines for the impressive progress that has been made in these years through the Bangsamoro peace process,” Archbishop Brown told Marcos during the Vin d’honneur in Malacanang.

The archbishop made the remarks as the dean of the Diplomatic Corps. He delivered the “collective and sincere best wishes” of the group on the 126th commemoration of the Philippine independence.

At least 84 diplomats and dignitaries were present during the Vin d’honneur.

In his speech, Archbishop Brown also recognized the “noble and honorable aspiration” of President Marcos to push for unity in the Philippines and the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro.

He also shared his experience during his visit in Jolo which he called a place that suffered grievously during the long years of armed conflict. The archbishop said he was overwhelmed by the sense of hope that is present “in the hearts of the people” in Jolo.

Archbishop Brown also expressed the support of the Diplomatic Corps for the coming first BARMM parliamentary elections.

For his part, the President said, “Let us all do everything we possibly can to ensure that the hopes of the people of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will not be disappointed.”

“In this situation, if we want to make a world of safety and prosperity for our children, the way forward for all of us is the same path that has brought the hope of peace to the people of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and that is the path of dialogue ? [patient], serious, dialogue, together with a respect for international law and a respect for legitimate diversity,” he added. Presidential News Desk