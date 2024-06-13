PCG conducts flag-raising ceremony on ship at Sabina Shoal, Chinese ships witness event

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) conducted a flag-raising ceremony to mark Independence Day in the 97-meter BRP Teresa Magbanua which has been in Sabina Shoal for more than a month.

In a statement released Wednesday, PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said eight Chinese vessels were seen inside the shoal, while four vessels were spotted outside while the ceremony was being conducted.

Last week, the PCG and Chinese Coast Guard had a brief face-off at Sabina Shoal after Chinese forces tried to block a marine research mission at the reef.

PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela earlier reported that China was allegedly creating an artificial island at the shoal.

He also warned that if China claims Sabina Shoal, it could isolate Ayungin Shoal from the country and build a new naval base, making it difficult for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the PCG to conduct resupply missions. Jaspearl Tan/DMS