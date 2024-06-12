DoTr has no agreement extending franchise of unconsolidated operators, drivers: official

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) clarified on Tuesday that it does not have an agreement that allows unconsolidated jeepney operators and drivers to extend their provisional authority for one year.

This cames as the transport group Manibela held the second day of its three-day strike to oppose the apprehension of unconsolidated jeepneys.

Under the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), operators and drivers are required to join cooperatives or corporations.

In a “Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon” briefing, Transportation Undersecretary Jesus Ferdinand Ortega said: “First of all, what happened was that there was a hearing in the Transport committee of the Congress, that was maybe two weeks ago and a congressman suggested that we should allow those who haven’t consolidated to operate for one more year. The LTFRB (Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board) answered that they will study the proposal.”

“But just to clarify some misinformation, DOTr does not have an agreement that allows those who have not yet consolidated to operate for another year,” he added.

Ortega said that the April 30 deadline for consolidation has long passed, so it would not be possible to accommodate the request of transport groups that did not consolidate to allow them to extend their franchise for one more year.

“We could say that all the people who wanted to be part of the program have joined already. We have already reached 81 percent (of consolidation). So for those who don’t want to join, we give respect to their decision. So those who have not consolidated want to show their opposition by protesting,” he said.

Ortega said that the LTFRB will issue “very soon” a decision regarding the franchise of unconsolidated PUVs, but assured the unconsolidated operators and drivers that they will be given due process.

“I talked to (LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III) this morning and he said that they will release a decision or conclusion on the due process regarding the franchise of those who have not consolidated,” he said.

Ortega warned those who have not consolidated not to ply their routes to avoid getting penalties.

“Those in the transport sector who have not consolidated did not operate, based on our information. And you can see on the roads that those who have not consolidated are not operating anymore because if they are caught, stiff penalties and suspensions will be imposed on those unconsolidated drivers and operators," he said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS