Police raid properties of pastor, but fail to serve arrest warrant

Police, including members of elite unit, raided the properties of a pastor who is facing alleged qualified human trafficking and child abuse charges, in Davao City at 4 am Monday.

But local network SMNI News, the outfit of Kingdom of Jesus Christ pastor Apollo Quiboloy, reported that followers formed a human barricade to bar the police, who serving arrest warrants to Quiboloy and five others from entering.

Col. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson of the Philippine National Police (PNP), did not give specific details if Quiboloy was hiding in one of his properties but what is certain is the fugitive evangelist has not left the country.

SMNI News reported in its account on X that people were still massed at the gate of the compound to prevent police from entering.

Fajardo appealed to Quiboloy’s supporters not to impede the police officers who are implementing court orders. She also appealed to the evangelist and his co-accused to respect the orders of the courts which ordered them arrested. DMS