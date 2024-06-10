MMDA announces road closures set on Independence Day

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced road closures in Manila set on Independence Day.

In an advisory, the MMDA said the following roads will be closed on June 12, Wednesday, from 6 am to 10 am: Roxas Boulevard, both bounds from TM Kalaw to P. Burgos; and TM Kalaw, from Ma. Orosa to Roxas Boulevard, westbound.

From 1 pm to 10 pm, the following roads will also be closed: Roxas Boulevard from UN Avenue to P. Burgos Avenue, both bounds; TM Kalaw, both Sides from Roxas Boulevard to Taft Avenue; P. Burgos Avenue, both sides and Finance Road; and Bonifacio Drive from Anda Circle to P. Burgos Avenue.

MMDA said adjacent roads within Rizal Park and Quirino Grandstand will also be used for the celebration.

It also advised truckers, drivers, and motorists to take the identified alternate routes during the duration of the closure.

For public utility vehicles (PUVs) and private vehicles going north, the MMDA directed drivers from Roxas Boulevard to do a right turn to Quirino Ave. or U.N. Avenue then do a left turn to Taft Avenue towards their destination.

For private vehicles, it advised drivers from R-10 going to Anda Circleto turn left to Soriano Avenue, turn right to Solana St., turn left to Muralla St., then go straight to Magallanes Drive, turn right to P. Burgos Ave. and then head to their destination.

For trucks going northbound and southbound, it directed drivers from the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) to go to Osmena Highway, Quirino Avenue, Nagtahan Street, Lacson Avenue, Yuseco Street, Capulong Streat, R-10 Road, then go their destination.

According to MMDA Chairman Don Artes, 1,156 personnel will be deployed in strategic locations to ensure seamless traffic management that promotes the safety and convenience of all road users.

Ambulances, military trucks, dump trucks, tow trucks, and other resources will also be deployed.

“Festival-like celebrations have been lined up from June 10 to 12, which will be held at the Rizal Park Burnham Green right across Quirino Grandstand,” the MMDA said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS