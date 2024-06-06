Around 2,200 persons displaced due to Kanlaon eruption: DSWD

Around 2,200 persons were displaced due to the eruption of Mount Kanlaon, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said late Tuesday.

According to the DSWD, 2,259 individuals or 618 families were affected by the eruption in Western Visayas and Central Visayas.

Of this number, 425 families or 1,435 persons were served inside evacuation centers while 47 families or 188 individuals were served outside centers.

DSWD has provided 325,453 worth of aid to the people affected by the eruption.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction said that the number of individuals who evacuated rose to 1,888 from Tuesday’s 796.

This translates to 451 displaced families.

A total of eight flights were canceled in Central Visayas, including 7 domestic and one international flight.

Mount Kanlaon was placed under Alert Level 2 after Monday night's phraetic eruption, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

As of Wednesday morning, Phivolcs recorded 53 volcanic earthquakes.

State seismologists said that Kanlaon Volcano has been emitting 4,113 tonnes of sulfur dioxide since Tuesday.

The volcano produced a 2,000-meter plume and it had a south-southwest to northwest drift.

Phivolcs advised the public not to enter the four-kilometer radius of the Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) and not to fly any aircraft close to the volcano. Jaspearl Tan/DMS