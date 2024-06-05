PH sees slight rise in COVID-19 cases, detects 2 cases of 'FLiRT' subvariants

The Department of Health (DOH) Tuesday reported a slight uptick in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as two cases of the "FLiRT" subvariants have already been detected.

In a statement, the DOH said the average daily COVID-19 cases went up during May 21 to 27 to 319 cases.

"This is higher than the previous week's figure of 202 (cases)," said the DOH.

DOH said the average cases reported are still less than half compared to around 500 per day at the start of 2024.

DOH said as of May 27, 14 percent (174 out of 1,235) of dedicated COVID-19 ICU beds were occupied.

"Data as of May 27, 2024 shows that all Philippine regions remain to be at low risk for COVID-19," said the DOH. DMS