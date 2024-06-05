US to deploy North Pacific Coast Guard to support PCG

The United States will deploy its North Pacific Coast Guard to support the Philippine in its effort in upholding its sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea , the Philippine Coast Guard said on Tuesday.

According to the PCG, the US Coast Guard expressed its commitment at the PCG, USCG and Japan Coast Guard (JCG) conference during the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue: 21st Asia Security Summit in Singapore from May 31 to June 2.

"The USCG shared that they will deploy their North Pacific Coast Guard to support the PCG in upholding its sovereign rights in the WPS, emphasizing the need to conduct further training, develop dynamic tactics and procedures, and prepare ships equipped to counter evolving threats in the high seas," PCG stated.

It noted that during the conference, the JCG also recognized the PCG’s "courageous and law-abiding stance" in the face of the current situation in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

"The JCG proposed the conduct of more personnel exchanges to create a robust network of Coast Guard counterparts in pursuit of maritime law enforcement and rule of law," it added.

As he recommended grated deployment in the high seas, PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan stressed the importance of the presence of their US and Japanese counterparts to ensure regional stability.

"The PCG intends to send ships further out, in coordination with other agencies, to better secure our Filipino fishermen. I’d like to propose greater deployment in the high seas. We will do our part, but we also need you to be there to maintain rules-based order the way Coast Guards should play their role,” he said.

“We know our limits, but we know we can do something to give time for our political leaders to do their part to keep the West Philippine Sea as free as it should be,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS